It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Dorothy Zimmerman, 86 of Sterling must announce her passing on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Visitation and viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, January 23 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. In honoring Joan's wishes, a private service and celebration of her life will be held by her family with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Joan was born May 13, 1933 in Sterling, Colorado to Benjamin H. Zuhlke and Sophia A. (Leider) Zuhlke. On December 23, 1951, she married Willard E. Zimmerman in Denver, Colorado. They were married 47 years until his passing in 1998. Some of Joan's interests were reading, sewing, crocheting, finding yard sale treasures and touring the town in her blue Buick. Her two favorite things were dancing with Willard and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children; Judy Sandoval and Larry Segelke of Sterling, Linda Smith and husband Dennis of Sterling, Karen Tracy and husband Gordon of The Colony, TX, Brenda Grauberger and husband Jerry of Sterling, Tina Zimmerman and Dean Haynes of Sterling and Bart Zimmerman and wife Wendy of Sterling; grandchildren Jerry Sandoval, Nicole Smith, Stacie Smith, David Tracy, Michelle Robalino-Arcos, Maica Grupp, Jennifer George, Stephanie Brown, Zachary Grauberger, Tyler Grauberger, Bradley Frasco, Sarah Dale, Megan Zimmerman, Lauren Zimmerman and 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Frances Rhodes of Sterling; brother Jerry Zuhlke and wife Pat of Livermore, Don Zuhlke and wife Madeline of Greeley; sister-in-law Diann Zuhlke of Firestone, numerous nieces and nephews and her "special helper" Angelica Cervantes-Diaz. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Willard; brothers Jack Zuhlke and Ron Zuhlke; brother-in-law Ralph Rhodes and her grandson Cole Grauberger. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Joan's memory to in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 22, 2020