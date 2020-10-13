Joanine Lousberg

Joanine Rose Lock Lousberg passed away on October 9, 2020 at the age of 80. Joanine was born January 21, 1940 in Linn, Missouri. Her parents were Edward and Mary Ann Lock and she was one of ten children. When Joanine was three years old her family moved to the St. Peters area. Joanine went to St. Peters Catholic school until 8th grade and graduated from Fleming High School. Joanine married Patrick (LeRoy) Lousberg on September 5, 1959. Together Joanine and LeRoy had seven children. Joanine was a stay at home mom and made the BEST grilled cheese sandwiches ever. Ask her children, grandchildren and all the many teenagers that came to the house to be fed. Joanine is survived by her husband LeRoy (of 61years), children Dale (Tammy), Ronald (Connie), Sharon Bailey (James), Beth Dick (Kevin), Alan (Tina), daughter-in-law Heather, Clarissa Comstock (Lon); grandchildren, Courtney, Nathan, Levi, Nicole, Sabrina, Anthony, Ethan, Evan, Charles, Connor, Reed, Christian, Katlyn, Travis, Ema, Trinity, Mickenna, Xander, Landon, Madisann, Kylie, Brody, Kirsten and Kade; and nine great grandchildren. Joanine is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Mary Lock, son Neal and granddaughter Kayla. Do to the COVID-19 pandemic a private immediate family Rosary and Mass will be at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial following at St. Peters Cemetery. Services will be recorded, and livestreamed at facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes/ People who would like to pay their respect or send a message can do so by sending a card to: LeRoy Lousberg, 38613 Hwy 6, Fleming, CO 80728.

