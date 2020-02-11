|
|
JoAnn Katherine (Schneider) Wisdom went home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the age of 71, at the University Hospital in Aurora CO. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tennant Funeral Home in Sterling CO. A private family inurnment will be held Monday morning, February 24, at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. JoAnn was born March 1, 1948 in Denver CO and was the middle child of Alex J. Schneider and Margaret L. (Stroup) Schneider. In her early years, the family lived in the Ovid-Sedgwick area. They then moved to Sterling, where JoAnn attended school at St Anthony School and Sterling public schools. She would often share memories of spending time with her grandparents, Alvin and Emma. JoAnn raised five children which kept her very busy. There are many fond memories of holidays, vacations, camping at the lake, games, snowmobiling and school activities. A few of the vacation spots she really enjoyed were Nashville, South Dakota (Mount Rushmore), and Virginia. JoAnn was an avid football fan. No offense Bronco fans, but the Dallas Cowboys were her favorite team. There was also a time when she loved to golf. In 2009, her children moved her from Sterling to Evans to be closer to some of her family and to her doctors due to complications of diabetes. JoAnn had a great love for the outdoors. She always enjoyed camping and fishing with her family, yard work, or simply sitting on the front porch with a glass of iced tea and visiting with family and friends. She loved her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren. There have been many family celebrations over the years, times that all of us will treasure until we meet again. She will be dearly missed by her children, Karen Newbanks and husband Mike of Yuma CO; Larry Keller and wife Tamie of Berthoud CO; Shelly Keller of Windsor CO; Missy Newbanks and husband Brent of Windsor CO; Jerry Wisdom and wife Heather of Evans CO; nine grandchildren including Kyle Keller, Landen Keller, Mitchell Wild, Dalton Newbanks, Kaitlyn Newbanks, Bryce Newbanks, Adelyn Wisdom, Kayson Wisdom and Jacqueline Robirds; younger brother Rick Schneider and wife Pam of Englewood CO along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Margaret Schneider, two brothers, Lawrence Schneider and Bill Schneider, grandparents Alvin and Emma Stroup and John and Susan Schneider.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 11, 2020