Joe Louis Cabrera, 72, of Sterling passed away Nov. 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Joe was born to Consuelo (Ochoa) and Antonio Cabrera in Sterling, CO on Oct. 28, 1948. He attended Atwood Elementary, Sterling Jr. High and Sterling High School. Joe was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp., he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Star, a Letter of Appreciation, Vietnam Campaign Medal of Service, and a Purple Heart Medal before he was Honorably Discharged. Joe worked at the Sterling Beef Plant, and also for the Colorado Department of Transportation. On October 27, 1972, Joe married Rosalie Clairmont in Sterling, CO. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage together. Joe was a member of the Sterling Elks Lodge, VFW, American Legion, Legion Riders, Son of Legions, and the Mexican American Club. He enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Joe is survived by his wife Rosalie Velma Cabrera; children Robert (Raina) Clairmont of Fort Morgan, Leslie Clairmont of Sterling, Yolanda "Loni" Cabrera McCarthy of Sterling, and Lucynda "Cyndi" Cabrera of Sterling; grandchildren Matthew Clairmont, Taylor Clairmont, Amya Clairmont, Violet Clairmont, Ashton Cabrera, and Arianna McCarthy all of Sterling, and Colton Clairmont, Maleigh Clairmont, and Lucynda Sioux Marie Clairmont all of Fort Morgan. He was preceded in death by his son Troy Lee Clairmont, parents Antonio and Consuelo (Ochoa) Cabrera, and grandson Joseph Daniel Clairmont.

