|
|
JoEtta Acre, 82 of Sterling passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 - 5 pm, Wednesday, July 10 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Kroeger officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. JoEtta was born July 14, 1936 in Grandby, Missouri to Joseph and Mabel (Hendrickson) Poland. The family moved to Sterling for her father's work. JoEtta graduated from Sterling High School and married Gerald Lee Acre on September 26, 1954 in Sterling. The Acre's made their home in Sterling where they owned and operated the Old Mill Restaurant for several years. JoEtta worked for the school district as a food service supervisor. Upon her retirement, she worked for Help For Abused Partners. She was a kind and patient person and had a passion for people. She sang for the Sweet Adelines for many years, where she inspired creativity and dedication in others. This was the way that she lived her life. She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents and sister Betty House. JoEtta is survived by her daughters Micki Diel and husband Mike and Kristi Acre-Russell and husband Anthony; grandchildren Nathan Diel and wife Jackie, Sarah Lambrecht and husband Brian, Tabatha Hughes and husband TJ, McKinnzie Russell and Katie Russell and six great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Help For Abused Partners in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 9, 2019