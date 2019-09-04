|
What do you get when you mix together an ophthalmologist, oil man, pianist, wheat farmer, author, tennis player, big game hunter and entertainer? It would be Dr. John Elliff, who passed away on August 26, 2019 at the age of 87. After graduation from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and brief service in the U.S. Navy, Dr. Elliff returned to practice medicine with his father, Edgar Elliff, in Sterling, and continued in practice for nearly 40 years. Dr. Elliff spent the bulk of his career in Sterling as an eye surgeon along with his long-term partner Dr. William Buchanan. Dr. Elliff's other ventures included wheat farming, oil production, banking and music. After retirement, he published two books with his good friend Denny Dressman centered around World War II. "Sterling Heroes" spoke of war veterans and heroes from northeastern Colorado, and "Beyond the Camps, From Japanese American Internment Nightmare to 'American Dream'" told the stories of former internees of the U.S. Japanese prison camps including the Amache camp in Colorado. Dr. Elliff was dedicated to his family. He was never too busy, never too preoccupied, and always there whenever he was needed. He encouraged everyone to get together even after his children left the state, thus providing memories the family would not have had otherwise. And he encouraged his children to find their own way, even though he no doubt hoped that one of them would follow in his footsteps as a doctor. Dr. Elliff often showed stamina and personal leadership during times of crises, and he always put his family first, sometimes at great personal sacrifice. Dr. Elliff loved his hometown of Sterling Colorado, where he visited often, even after retiring to assisted living in Denver. He is survived by Tudy Elliff, his wife of 65 years, children Eric Elliff, Brian Elliff (and spouse Terri Elliff), Anne Elliff Nicholas (and spouse Greg Nicholas) and grandchildren Erika, Ben, Paige and Parker. Clearly, Dr. Elliff was a renaissance man. He mastered many talents and never approached any task with half-measures. A permanent example of this can be seen on the east side of Ballpark Road just north of the Pioneer Park baseball fields. There, a large stand of trees lines the road as you drive up the hill. This is the result of his discovery of a government program that provided "trees" for windbreaks. In reality, the trees were sticks about 12 inches high, but, critically, they were free. Several springs in row (usually including Easter Sunday) were spent acquiring and planting them. To do this, he used forced child labor, though, to be fair, they were his children. Drive by today and admire his handiwork. Memorial services will be on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2:00 pm at Tennant Funeral Home, 330 South Second Street in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, donations on Dr. Elliff's behalf may be made to the Sterling Community Fund. Checks may be sent to the Sterling Community Fund, P.O. Box 11, Sterling, Colorado 80751 and made payable to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. Write "Sterling Community Fund" in the memo line. Donations also may be made online at nocofoundation.org/Sterling
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019