John David Gibson, 80 of Sterling passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Sterling. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 31 at Wildwood Bible Church in Merino with Pastor Matthew Kanaar officiating. The service will conclude at the church. John was born June 25, 1938 in Glasco, Kansas to General Rice and Gladys (Bray) Gibson. John was a devoted servant of his Savior, Jesus most of his life. He was an example of "walking the talk" of the Christian life. Most of John's career was in service to others from computer programming to service at the local auto dealership. A hobby that brought much joy to him later in life was art. Many of his friends and relatives benefitted from his original paintings during the years. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Leah; brothers, Raymond and Bill; sister Helen Ruth and two brothers-in-law Truman McKinney and Richard Lubinski. John is survived by his wife Sandy, son Sean Gibson and wife Tracie, daughter Alisa Lechman and husband Kenneth; grandsons, Cody, Dillon and Bryant Lechman; great-grandchildren, Bray Lynne and Beau, all of Sterling and sister Teresa McKinney of Rocky Ford, CO. Contributions may be made in John's memory to Wildwood Bible Church in Merino or The Caring Pregnancy Centers of NE CO, 214 Cameron, Brush, CO 80723.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019