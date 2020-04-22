|
John Michael "Mike" Hoppe, 71, of Sterling passed away unexpectedly of heart disease April 16, 2020 at his home on the family farm. There will be a Celebration of Life later this summer. His ashes will be buried on the farm. Mike was born June 16, 1948 in Sterling, Colorado to Arol Alden "AA" and Edna Leona Uhrig Hoppe. He attended Highway School 1st thru 6th grade, Trinity Lutheran School in Sterling 7th thru 8th grade, and Sterling High School graduating in 1966. He attended Colorado School of Mines, earning a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering on May 12, 1972, a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. After briefly working in his field of study, he returned to Sterling to continue the operation of the family farm with his father. Mike married Phyllis Diane Rogers in 1972 in Sterling and raised 2 sons. In 1997, Mike married Chris Taylor in Boulder, CO. They continued farming and enjoyed an active lifestyle up until the day of his death. Mike was a travel guru, and planned trips with Chris all over the world. He and Chris had many adventures together, including 3 winter Olympics. For the last 3 years he and Chris traveled to Austin, Texas to attend music festivals at Willie Nelson's Ranch. Mike was involved with many local organizations. He was a Life Member of the Sterling Elks Lodge, a member of Peace Lutheran Church, a long time former board member of RE-1 Valley School District, current board member of CHS Grainland, member of the Friends of Sunset Memorial Gardens, and a 20 year member of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies, from which many friendships of fellow Riders were formed. This was a group that he held very near and dear to his heart. He is survived by his wife Chris, son Dan (Mikaila) of Fleming, son John, stepson Darrell Taylor of Firestone, grandchildren Calla and Grace Hoppe, and Mariah, Anthony, Noah and Liam Taylor, brother Larry (Cheryl) of Spokane, WA, nephews Eric (Betsy) Hoppe, Hans (Cindy) Hoppe, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, AA and Edna Hoppe. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, and a good farmer and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to the , care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020