After a long battle with cancer, John Lawrence Rodriguez, age 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded with loved ones at his home in Sterling, CO. John's story starts on August 25, 1944, the oldest child of Raymond and Eugenia Rodriguez. He was born in Sterling, CO where he would spend his childhood, grow up, make many lifelong friends, and raise his family. John married his wife Patsy (Estrada) Rodriguez on January 11, 1964 (married 55 years) and together they raised a large, loving family at their home on Valley Dr. He was the father of three sons and one daughter; John Jr. (Derby, CT), Adam (Greeley, CO), Jay (Sterling, CO) and Jami (Sterling, CO). John was a soft-spoken man with a big heart, strong work ethic, and surprisingly fun sense of humor. He worked at Lebsack Feed & Seed for 18 years and would later keep busy with both mowing the lawn and yard work at his home and for others within his community. John enjoyed being outdoors, caring for family pets, watching cowboy westerns, spending time with his family, going to family ball games, enjoying morning coffee with his buddies, and of course going to local yard sales with his sister-in-law, Ramona. John was a devoted man of faith and a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sterling, CO. In many ways he was a servant to his community, working as a custodian at the church for a number of years and at Small World Daycare where his wife worked. He genuinely loved people and countless individuals will remember John for going out of his way to come visit with them and offering his time to be a dependable driver. John instilled many values in his family, most importantly self-reliance and being true to your word. His family will always remember him by the familiar hum of the lawnmower, the crunching of an aluminum can from his shed, that "just right" hair-do, a morning piece of cake for breakfast, his laugh from a funny moment on T.V., a cherished ball cap collection, as a life partner chosen by God, and ultimately as a man who loved them. John is preceded in death by his father Raymond and mother Eugenia, two brothers, Jesse and Richard Rodriguez. He is survived by; his wife Patsy, their children Johnny (spouse Kim), Adam (spouse Jenny), Jay, and Jami; his grandchildren Jordan, Angela, Tony, Meagen, Cody, Jarrett, Adella, Leah, and Judah. His siblings Louie (spouse Pat), Frances, Dave (spouse Shirley), and Sally. Many nieces, nephews, family, and friends will be among the loved ones who will miss him. To honor John, a memorial service will be held Friday, May 31 at 1:00pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church (300 Ballpark Rd. Sterling, CO 80751). The service and dinner is open to the public. In care of John, flowers and donations are kindly welcomed.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 30, 2019