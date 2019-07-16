|
John Michael McMahon, 47, of Greeley, Colorado, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Vigil Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, July 19 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, Sterling, Colorado. A celebration of life for John will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 20 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, followed by a Military Honor Salute at Riverside Cemetery. John was born August 14, 1971 in Fargo N.D, one of six children to James and Lois McMahon. He was raised in Arthur, ND until moving to Sterling his junior year of high school. John was very passionate about his country and proudly served in the U.S. Navy-USS Truxtun (CGN-35) through Desert Storm in 1991. John received the Southwest Asia Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. John loved spending time with his family, camping, fishing, and backyard barbeques. He was a proud Godfather to his niece Ashton. He was an avid NASCAR fan and prior to the NFL controversy, he was a Kansas City Chiefs fan. John left us to soon, and will be so deeply missed by many friends and family including his parents Jim and Lois McMahon of Sterling, siblings; Laura and husband Steve Roberts of Windsor, Ed McMahon of Sterling, Mary McMahon of Greeley, Kathy and husband Kelley Reinhardt of Sterling, Donna and husband Mark Bothwell of Logan IA. John cherished his nieces, nephews and one great nephew; Kayla and husband Brandon Moler, Dalton Reinhardt, Ashton Reinhardt and son Ayden, Andrew and wife Shania McMahon, Robert Bothwell and Johanna Bothwell.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 16, 2019