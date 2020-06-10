John Valentine Nab, 90, of Sterling passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home in Sterling. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 16 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. John was born in Ft. Morgan on June 16, 1929 to John Fred and Catherine Marie (Steinback) Nab. He has lived all of his life in and around Sterling. He attended elementary school at Sanders and Minto Valley Schools, north of Sterling. He attended school until 8th grade when he was expected to get a job and help support the family of 15 brothers and sisters. John was the oldest living of 11 siblings. John served in the U.S. Army from 1950 until 1952. He served during the Korean conflict but did not serve overseas. After his release from service, he started working at the Sterling Ready Mix Concrete Co. where he continued for 40 years. In 1953, he met a young lady named Norma. After they met, they were constant companions, married in January of 1954 and celebrated their 66th anniversary on Jan. 15, 2020. John loved to dance, both dutch hops and western dance. He enjoyed teaching the kids to water ski. They would spend every weekend at the North Sterling until the girls went away to school. He enjoyed camping in the mountains with his family and loved to fly fish the mountain streams. John and his older brother Val raced stock cars in 1953-55. John was a member of the Sterling Elks Lodge for over 50 years and the Sterling Lions Club where he especially enjoyed helping with the service project of making handicap accessible entryways and children's vision screening. After retiring from Sterling Ready Mix, he began restoring antiques and in his later years he enjoyed golfing. He always said he was a "Jack of all trades and master of none." He could fix almost anything and remodeled every house they lived in. John is survived by his wife Norma Nab; daughters Debra (Randy) Roth and Karen Nab ; grandchildren Ryan Knickerbocker and Ashley (Andy) Roth Meick; great-grandchildren Andrew Meick, Bradyn Meick, and Lane Knickerbocker; brothers Albert Nab of Lakeside, OR, Jerry Nab of Fresno, CA, Ken Nab and wife Linda of Sterling, and Alan Nab and wife Tammy of Crook; sisters Caroline Simants of Wylie, TX, Josephine Zeliff of Westminster, CO, Lorraine Mollendor of Bullhead City, NV, Pauline Michael of Arvada, CO, Janice Townsend of Brighton, CO, and Patty Vigil and husband Gene of Brighton. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Nab; brothers Val and Don Nab; sisters Rosemary Weingardt and Shirley Jones. Memorials may be made in John's name to Hospice of the Plains or American Cancer Society care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jun. 10, 2020.