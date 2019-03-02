|
John "Jack" R. Steffes, 77 of Haxtun passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Loveland. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fleming followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. After mass, a luncheon will be held at the Haxtun Community Center. Burial will be at Sedgwick Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Jack was born May 3, 1941 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Roy and Vivian (Anderson) Steffes. He graduated from high school and attended a technical school where he received a certification in electronic repair. Jack served in the U.S Air Force. Jack married Barbara von Kaenel on August 12, 1991 in Cour D'alene, Idaho. He worked many years as a field technician at TRW and Pitney Bowes repairing cash machines, printers, and other electronics. He later retired from Pitney Bowes. Jack's parents enjoyed collecting antiques and they fostered his lifelong interest in antiques. He enjoyed fishing in Montana, Idaho and Nebraska and "rock hounding" in many states. He had an extensive knowledge of geology. He also enjoyed many types of gardening; vegetables, fruits and flowers. His specialty was working with Iris flowers. Jack had a repertoire of over 8,000 songs and he could tell you the singer and the year the song was released. Yes, he was a real music lover! He is preceded in death by his parents. Jack is survived by his wife Barbara; children John Steffes, Andrew Steffes and Karin O'Hall; step-children Carrie Miller, Rebecca Crandall, Mary Lyon and Eddie "Skip" Lyon and many grandchildren which he dearly loved; siblings Tina, Mary, Melanie, Mike, Bill and Eileen.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 2, 2019