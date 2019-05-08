|
|
Johnnie Clarence Kippes, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Sterling. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 8 am Saturday, May 11, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Iliff with the Mass following at 9:00 am. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, followed by dinner at the Community Center in Iliff. Johnnie was born on January 25, 1938 in Sterling to John and Catherine (Mari) Kippes. He was their only child. Johnnie married Priscilla (Rosas) Kippes on July 29, 1961. They were married for 56 years until Priscilla's passing in 2017. He was the father of four sons; Tony, Vincent, Victor, and Rod. Johnnie was a quiet man with a large presence. He was an amazing husband, father, farmer and musician who instilled a strong work ethic as well as fear and respect of God in his sons and grandchildren. When younger, Johnnie played Bass guitar in a country band called Rolling Country where they recorded an album in the early 70's. Johnnie also sang at many, many weddings and funerals. His rendition of Ave Maria would make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, it was that incredible! As a farmer, no one worked harder. He was a strong man who loved the quiet solitude and peacefulness of the early morning hours. He always welcomed family and guests; was always there when needed, no matter the circumstance. Johnnie was a maker of men in that he allowed his sons to fail and allowed them to learn from their mistakes. He espoused and taught the importance of never quitting, always finishing and giving 100% in everything you commit to. Because of this, his legacy will live on through his sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is survived by his four sons Tony and wife Jodi of Iliff, Vince and wife Michelle of Erie, Victor and Rod of Seattle WA; grandchildren, Brice and wife Rachael, Alexa and husband Wade, Mitchell, Audra, Johnnie, Victoria, Cole, and three great grandchildren, Harper, Reed and Lila. Johnnie left an indelible mark on this world. He was always there for his family and friends, no exceptions. Those who knew Johnnie will miss the sparkle in his eye, that special nickname he had for you and his zest for living every day to its fullest. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Johnnie's name to St. Catherine's Catholic Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 8, 2019