Rapid City - Joni Marie Davis, 65, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29th, 2020 at Hospice House of the Black Hills following a hard-fought battle with cancer for the third time. Joni was born on September 3rd, 1954 in Julesberg, CO, to Clinton and Lucille (Olson) Armstrong. Joni grew up in Sterling, CO with her two sisters and two brothers. On April 12th, 1991, Joni married the love of her life and best friend Dale Davis. Dale and Joni raised three children, Cody, Jordan, and Josh. They were married for 29 years. Joni was a beautician and worked at the Best Little Hair House in Rapid City when she and Dale were first married. Later in life Joni worked at Great Western Bank and The Quick Quarter until she retired in 2015. Joni loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to church and reading her Bible. Joni loved camping with her family and being able to get everyone together out at Hart Ranch. Joni is survived by her husband Dale Davis of Rapid City, SD; sister Tammy Armstrong of Rapid City, SD; brother Jay (Lori) Armstrong of Sterling, CO; brother Kent Armstrong of Sterling CO; son Cody Davis of Rapid City, SD; son Jordan Davis of Sioux Falls, SD; son Josh (Deena) Davis of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren Lincoln Davis, Hannah Baron, Dominick Davis, and Logan Davis. Proceeding Joni in death were her mother Lucille Armstrong; father Clinton Armstrong and sister Connie Armstrong. The family will host a memorial service at 11am MST on Feb. 3rd, at Crossroads Wesleyan Church 1823 Sheridan Lake Rd Rapid City, SD 57702. Online condolences may be written at https://www. kirkfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support that you have shown to Joni and her family.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 1, 2020