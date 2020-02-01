Home

POWERED BY

Services
KIRK FUNERAL HOME - RAPID CITY
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD 57701
(605) 343-4808
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Crossroads Wesleyan Church
1823 Sheridan Lake Rd
Rapid City, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joni Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joni Marie Davis


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joni Marie Davis Obituary
Rapid City - Joni Marie Davis, 65, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29th, 2020 at Hospice House of the Black Hills following a hard-fought battle with cancer for the third time. Joni was born on September 3rd, 1954 in Julesberg, CO, to Clinton and Lucille (Olson) Armstrong. Joni grew up in Sterling, CO with her two sisters and two brothers. On April 12th, 1991, Joni married the love of her life and best friend Dale Davis. Dale and Joni raised three children, Cody, Jordan, and Josh. They were married for 29 years. Joni was a beautician and worked at the Best Little Hair House in Rapid City when she and Dale were first married. Later in life Joni worked at Great Western Bank and The Quick Quarter until she retired in 2015. Joni loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to church and reading her Bible. Joni loved camping with her family and being able to get everyone together out at Hart Ranch. Joni is survived by her husband Dale Davis of Rapid City, SD; sister Tammy Armstrong of Rapid City, SD; brother Jay (Lori) Armstrong of Sterling, CO; brother Kent Armstrong of Sterling CO; son Cody Davis of Rapid City, SD; son Jordan Davis of Sioux Falls, SD; son Josh (Deena) Davis of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren Lincoln Davis, Hannah Baron, Dominick Davis, and Logan Davis. Proceeding Joni in death were her mother Lucille Armstrong; father Clinton Armstrong and sister Connie Armstrong. The family will host a memorial service at 11am MST on Feb. 3rd, at Crossroads Wesleyan Church 1823 Sheridan Lake Rd Rapid City, SD 57702. Online condolences may be written at https://www. kirkfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support that you have shown to Joni and her family.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -