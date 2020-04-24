|
|
Jordan Jeffery Wilcox-Bates, 21 of Sterling passed away at his home from Juvenile Huntington's Disease on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Jordan was born September 6, 1998 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Paul Bates and Michele Dickinson West. Jordan grew up in the Greeley/Evans area and attended elementary school in Milliken. Jordan's cognitive decline became apparent when he began middle school in Johnstown. He was diagnosed with Juvenile Huntington's Disease at the age of 14. Jordan moved to Sterling with his mother in 2014 and he began school at Sterling High graduating in 2017. Jordan was a two-year participant in the Kids JHD study at the University of Iowa conducted by Dr. Peg Nopoulos with the hope that his contribution would benefit future JHD kids. Jordan will be remembered for his infectious smile, long eyelashes, good sense of humor and being an Uno champion. His mother would like to extend her gratitude to all those who worked with Jordan over the years. He is preceded in death by his father Paul Bates of Nebraska, who also succumbed to Huntington's Disease at the age of 43; great grandparents Buck and Eloise Correll and Bill and Betty Dickinson all former residents of Sterling; and special friend Adam L. Luloff former resident of Greeley, CO. Jordan is survived by his mother Michele West; sister Lisanna Wilcox and nephew Kohen Parrish all of Sterling, CO; step-sister Ashley Bello of Castle Rock, CO; grandparents Robert and Sharon Dickinson of Sterling, CO; uncles Chad Bates of Casper, WY and Craig Dickinson and wife Khrystie of Sterling, CO and Mike Dickinson of Greeley, CO; high school friend Evan Capps and numerous cousins. Contributions may be made in Jordan's memory to www.help4hd.org or www.HDSA.org.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 24, 2020