|
|
Joseph (Jubby) Edward Dolan, of Greeley, CO passed away Thursday March 7, 2019. He was born May 21, 1945 in Sterling, CO to Joseph and Maggie (Korrey) Dolan. Joe grew up on a family farm in Iliff and graduated in 1963. Joe ultimately earned his Doctorate of Science Degree in Biological Science at University of Northern Colorado. Joe married Sandy Kaufman on June 18, 1967. They shared nearly 52 years together. Joe was employed at Central Wyoming College for 30 years. His greatest joy was teaching. He went on to serve as the Division Chair, Dean of Academic Services-Vice President. During his time at CWC, he started numerous programs and was instrumental in developing a Microsoft Certified Professional program. Joe was diagnosed with idiopathic cardiomyopathy in 1999 and eventually received a HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) on February 3, 2016 as part of a trial study. The LVAD afforded Joe three more years that he spent enjoying his family, golf, gardening, cooking, and painting. His passion for painting showed in the many pieces he shared with friends and family. Joe is survived by his wife Sandy Dolan of Greeley, son Marc Dolan and LaRaye of Wellington CO, daughter Michelle Rossman and husband Erin of Cheyenne WY, grandchildren Easton and Luke Dolan, Maggie and Grant Rossman, sister Mary Goff and husband Gordon of Fleming CO, as well as, extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 15, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 1301 15th St. Greeley, CO 80634. Memorial contributions can be made in Joe's name to the University of Colorado Hospital LVAD Patient Fund in care of Adamson Funeral Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO. 80634. You can share memories and condolences with Joe's family at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019