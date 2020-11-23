1/1
Joseph "Mojo" Haines
1980 - 2020
Joseph "Mojo" Haines, 40 of Sterling passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 I Greeley, CO. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 30 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Deacon Ronald Michieli officiating. The service will conclude at the chapel. Mojo was born on November 3, 1980 in Denver, Colorado to Neil A. Haines and Barbara V. (Miller) Haines. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1999 and then attended the Job Corp where he received a certificate. He also attended Devry University of Denver. Mojo married Sonja Boyce on October 13, 2018 in Sterling, CO. He worked many years at Wal-Mart as a cashier and an auto technician. Mojo was a member of the Boy Scouts, sang in the choir in high school and was the manager of the Sterling High School Football Team. He was an avid Star Wars fan, enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons and cards with his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jeff and Agnes Miller; paternal grandparents Vernon and Velma Haines and uncle Jack Page. Mojo is survived by his wife Sonja; parents Barb and Neil Haines; brother Ben Haines and significant other Robyn Boothe; sister MariAnn Lee all of Sterling, CO; aunt Annette Page of Denver, CO; uncle John Miller and wife Belinda of Topeka, KS; uncle Art Haines of Gunnison, CO; 7 nephews and 4 nieces and special friends and family JJ Hendersen of Tampa, FL and Daisy and Dawnette Knight of Sterling, CO. Memorial contributions may be made to Joseph Haines Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
Funeral services provided by
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
