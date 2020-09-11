Joe Hernandez, 89, of Kimball, Nebraska, formerly of Proctor, Colorado passed away on August 4th in Kimball. He was born in Potter, Nebraska to Cesareo and Petra (Hurtado) Hernandez. He graduated from Crook High School with the class of 1949. Shortly after he was drafted into the Army, where he spent 2 years, most of that time in Korea. After his discharge he married Nellie Reed on August 11, 1955. They were married for over 50 years when she passed away on February 14, 2008. He worked at the Western Nebraska Observer in Kimball, the Business Farmer newspaper in Scottsbluff and "Joe's Printing," his own printing shop in Kimball. He is survived by his granddaughter, Kerry (Kraig) Baker; great-grandson, Keaton; two sisters, Hilda Frank of Kimball and Alice Folladori of Sterling; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lance (Ann) Hernandez Sr; sister, Mary (James) Beam; two brothers-in-law, Vince Folladori, Darrell Frank; and a brother, Manuel Hernandez. A Memorial Service was held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball on Monday, August 10th.

