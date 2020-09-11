1/1
Joseph "Joe" Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Hernandez, 89, of Kimball, Nebraska, formerly of Proctor, Colorado passed away on August 4th in Kimball. He was born in Potter, Nebraska to Cesareo and Petra (Hurtado) Hernandez. He graduated from Crook High School with the class of 1949. Shortly after he was drafted into the Army, where he spent 2 years, most of that time in Korea. After his discharge he married Nellie Reed on August 11, 1955. They were married for over 50 years when she passed away on February 14, 2008. He worked at the Western Nebraska Observer in Kimball, the Business Farmer newspaper in Scottsbluff and "Joe's Printing," his own printing shop in Kimball. He is survived by his granddaughter, Kerry (Kraig) Baker; great-grandson, Keaton; two sisters, Hilda Frank of Kimball and Alice Folladori of Sterling; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lance (Ann) Hernandez Sr; sister, Mary (James) Beam; two brothers-in-law, Vince Folladori, Darrell Frank; and a brother, Manuel Hernandez. A Memorial Service was held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball on Monday, August 10th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved