Joseph A. Marquez, 65 of Sterling passed away Sunday March 8, 2020 at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16 at The Rock Assembly of God Church with Pastor Roger Griffith officiating. The service will conclude at the church. Joseph was born November 27, 1954 in Denver, Colorado to Alfanzo and Joan (Topping) Marquez. Joseph married Cathleen Whightman on June 23, 1976 in Merino, Colorado at the Faith Tabernacle Church. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Sterling and Logan County Cooperating Ministries. He dearly loved his numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Joseph loved to play music and sing. He was a devout Christian and was the former pastor of the First Assembly of God in Akron. Joseph loved the outdoors, and hunting and fishing with his boys, brother and his father. He also loved watching and following his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews play sports. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfanzo and Joan. Joseph is survived by his wife Cathleen; children Brandon Marquez and wife Nikki of Oxford, NE and Shane Marquez and wife Megan of Windsor, CO; grandchildren Keeya Zeiler and husband Logan, Tyce Marquez, Kynlee Marquez and Ethan Marquez; sister Fran Virgil and husband Floyd of Sidney, NE and brother Allen Marquez and wife Ronda of Thornton, CO. Contributions may be made in Joseph's name to The Rock Assembly of God Church, 415 Beattie Street, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 13, 2020