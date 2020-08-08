Joseph Steinbach, 90, of Sterling passed away on August 6 at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was born August 14, 1929 in Iliff to Anton and Madeline Steinbach. He grew up on a farm north of Sterling and rode his horse to Sanders School every day. On November 21, 1949 he married Rosemary Klein. They farmed north of Sterling until 1965 when they moved to town with their four children Pam, Kathy, Richard and Janey. Joe was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing pool with friends at the Elks Club. He also loved playing cards and games with family and friends. Joe was a talented guitar and harmonica player and always entertained at family gatherings. He was a hard-working and gentle man who was always there to help family and friends. During their 69 years of marriage, Rosemary and Joe spent many hours dancing Dutch Hops, polkas and round dancing. He was a member of St. Anthony's Church, the Elks Club and Riverview Golf Club. Joe is survived by Pam and Peter Hergenreter of Arvada, Kathy Hutton of Fort Collins, Richard Steinbach of Iowa, Janey and Jon Karsten of Wisconsin, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosemary, his parents and six siblings. Due to Covid, a private family grave-side service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Plains care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

