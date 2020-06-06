Josiah Paul James Berry, 13, of Sterling passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Sterling. A balloon release in remembrance of Josiah will be at 2 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home. Josiah was born on May 31, 2006 in Glenwood Springs, CO. He attended Sterling Middle School and Falcon Middle School. Josiah was adopted at one and a half years old with severe medical problems. He enjoyed listening to other kids talk to him, smiling, and being held. Josiah is survived by his adoptive mother Charlotte Berry, biological mother Holly Harlan, half-brother Tristan Harlan, adoptive siblings: Reuben Boyd Jr., Katie Baca, Naomi Berry, and Matthew Berry, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be made in Josiah's name to The Children's Hospital (Denver) care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

