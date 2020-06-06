Josiah Berry
2006 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josiah Paul James Berry, 13, of Sterling passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Sterling. A balloon release in remembrance of Josiah will be at 2 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home. Josiah was born on May 31, 2006 in Glenwood Springs, CO. He attended Sterling Middle School and Falcon Middle School. Josiah was adopted at one and a half years old with severe medical problems. He enjoyed listening to other kids talk to him, smiling, and being held. Josiah is survived by his adoptive mother Charlotte Berry, biological mother Holly Harlan, half-brother Tristan Harlan, adoptive siblings: Reuben Boyd Jr., Katie Baca, Naomi Berry, and Matthew Berry, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be made in Josiah's name to The Children's Hospital (Denver) care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved