Joysa "Joy" Gale Post, 75, Colorado native and longtime Sterling resident, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sterling with The Reverend Michelle Witherspoon presiding. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Joy was born to Wally and Gale Post on May 14, 1944, in La Junta, Colorado. She emulated her parents' compassion for education, love of sports, and concern and empathy for everyone, especially those with disabilities. Ironically, she herself was handicapped for almost 47 years due to a cerebral vascular accident she suffered in 1973 at the age of 29. After three years of therapy to learn to speak again and a stint at Craig's Hospital in Denver, she resided in Sterling with her parents who devoted their lives to her. Joy believed her handicap was a stepping stone to helping others. She had a strong belief in God and a positive outlook under all circumstances. Her motto was "You have to look at the bright side of things. You can't feel sorry for yourself. You have to think of what you can do, not what you can't do". Joy truly personified her name. She was described as being the epitome of grace despite her monumental challenges. Ten years after her accident, Joy gave and co-authored an eventually published speech ( I'd Rather Tell a Story than Be One ) at the Metro State Speech and Hearing Association, to help speech clinicians understand what did and didn't help in her recovery. Joy graduated from Sterling High School in 1962, and attended Colorado State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in 1966. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and cherished those lifelong friendships. Colorado State College (UNC) awarded her with a Master of Arts in 1969. She then worked in Greeley as a Speech Pathologist. One summer she was employed by the Rocky Mountain Laboratory evaluating children in a five state area, to determine learning disabilities. Prior to her accident, she was Director of Special Education for the Harrison School District in Colorado Springs while working on her doctorate. She immensely enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Joy volunteered in Kelley Anderson's Hagan classroom in Sterling for 12 years, where the students loved her for her great help and wonderful sense of humor. Her commitment to working with children was rewarded by the South Platte Valley Education Association in 1981 as a 'Friend of Education'. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and deacon, and on the Christian Education Committee, PEO Chapter Z, Panhellenic, on the Board of Directors of the LPN class at NJC, and Jr. Reviewers. Joy and her mother, Gale, eventually moved to Boulder's Sunrise Assisted Living where she enjoyed the Presbyterian Church, shopping, eating out, scenic drives, and CU football. Joy was preceded in death by her fiancé, Dr. Earl Turner, her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her aunt, Joyce Leiper, and along with numerous cousins and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Earl Turner Memorial Scholarship, Veterinary Department, CSU Ft. Collins, CO, c/o Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO, 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 12, 2020