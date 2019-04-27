|
L.R. "Pat" Thompson, 91 of Merino passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 30 at the Berean Church in Sterling with Pastor Jerry Bellis officiating. The service will conclude at the church. Pat was born April 21, 1928 in North Platte, Nebraska. He married Lorraine Harn on October 19, 1956. He is preceded in death by his son Jim Thompson and brother Lohren "Tud" Thompson. Pat is survived by his wife Lorraine, son Tim Thompson and wife Susan; grandchildren, Taylor Thompson and wife Cassie and Sadie Thompson and sister Marcine Tridle. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cowboy Crisis Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 27, 2019