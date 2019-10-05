Home

Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sterling Elks Lodge
Judy Gay Jones, 79 passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. A celebration of Judy's life will be held from 1 - 3 p.m., Saturday, October 12 at Sterling Elks Lodge. Judy was born August 16, 1940 in Sterling, CO to Wayne F. and Ruby (Anderson) Rossen, Sr. She married Leonard E. Jones on June 1, 1958. Judy is survived by her husband, Leonard; daughters Lynette (Aaron) Mari and Norma (Nick) Hoppal; grandchildren Lance (Sandie) Mari, Heather (Chris) Gutierrez and Danielle Saxton; great-grandchildren Brooke, Sonya, Raquel, Summer, Sonny, Alexis, Allyah, Adylessa and Audrey; sister Carol Kay (Keith) Gentry and sister-in-law Joyce Rossen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Humane Society in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019
