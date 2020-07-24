Justin Paul Evans, 39, of Sterling passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Sterling. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1st, 2020 at Tennant Funeral Home's Courtyard Venue, located on the south side of the funeral home. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and seat themselves where they are comfortable. Justin was born January 22, 1981 in Sterling to Cindy (Schott) and Don Evans. Justin worked as a carpenter and loved it; he always said there was nothing more satisfying than seeing a project from start to finish and admiring how well it turned out. He took great pride in every project he worked on and everything he built. Justin loved his kids more than life itself; they meant the world to him and he was always so proud of everything they did. Justin always had jokes to tell and a big smile on his face. He loved collecting old coins and bottles, and loved hunting for old homesteads with his kids. He was always looking for something old to be rediscovered. To know Justin was to love him. Justin is survived by his mother Cindy Evans; brother Chris Evans; sister Melissa (Derrick) Rogers; children Jordyn Evans, Brayden Evans, Dylan Evans, and Jamecia Evans; niece Emily Evans, great nephew Xander Ramos-Evans; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, beloved cat Carter, and close friends Kyle Gress and Alex Oblinger. Justin was preceded in death by his father Don Evans; grandparents John and Betty Griess; and uncle Mike Schott. Memorials can be made to the Justin Evans Memorial Fund, 515 Platte St., Sterling, CO 80751.

