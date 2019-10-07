|
Justin "Jake" Reed Luckey, 52 of Sterling passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12 at Riverside Cemetery. Jake was born July 4, 1967 in Sterling, Colorado to Thomas Edward and Ellen (Mansuetti) Luckey. He graduated from Sterling High School and Truck Driver School in Denver, CO. He worked for Bill's Motor Company, Wisdom Manufacturing, Mitchek Trucking & DLD Grain and Feed and Black Kat transport. Jake's family was the most important thing in his life. He spoiled and spent time with his nephew and 3 nieces. He was a "jack of all trades", especially talented as an electrician and he was able to do so many things. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Luckey; grandparents Louis and Dorothy Mansuetti; nephew Aaron Ward and aunts Lana Kohl and Pamela Schaffer. Jack is survived by his mother Ellen Luckey of Sterling, CO; sisters Michelle Luckey (Eric Travis) and Kimberly Luckey; nieces Samantha Michieli, Isabell Travis and Clover Luckey and nephew Kevin Luckey all of Loveland, CO. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 7, 2019