|
|
Justina M. Frasca, 103 passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 in Sterling, CO. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 29 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Father Herman Nsubuga celebrating mass. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Justina was born March 24, 1916 in Cherry, Illinois to Silvio and Lena (Muzarelli) Bassi. At an early age her parents moved from Illinois to a ranch northwest of Sterling. She attended school at Pleasant View and then continued to help her father on the farm until 1938 when she married Frank Frasca. She was employed for many years at Marions, Jones & Conrads Dress Shops and is remembered for her many kind deeds in the way of alterations for customers and friends. She was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Sterling Does. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank in 1964; daughter Ann Crum; brother Arthur Bassi and sister Genevieve Bassi. Justina is survived by her daughter Della Jean Williams of Sterling, CO; sister, Gloria Garibaldi of Napa, CA; grandchildren, Deanne Mason and husband Barry of Merino, CO, Pamela Ferdig and husband Marv of Sterling, CO, Rick Crum and wife Monica, Rod Crum and wife Gayla all of KS and Rhonda Miner of Denver, CO; 14 great-grandchildren, Brandon (Jess) Mason, Kevin (Leslie) Mason, Ashley (Chris) Padilla, Rachelle (Parker) Stebakken all of Sterling, CO, Dustin, Tyler, Roni, Renae, Rebecca, Gage, Jenna, Gavin, Brianna and Brennan ; 11 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or a .
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 25, 2019