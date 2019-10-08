Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Mitchek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Mitchek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Mitchek Obituary
Karen Mitchek, 78 of Surprise, AZ passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Viewing will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm, Thursday, October 10 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 11 at the Sterling Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Couchenour and Rev. Jared Sonnenberg officiating . Guests may follow for burial at Riverside Cemetery or go directly to Sam and Louie's directly after the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to .
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now