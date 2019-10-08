|
Karen Mitchek, 78 of Surprise, AZ passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Viewing will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm, Thursday, October 10 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 11 at the Sterling Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Couchenour and Rev. Jared Sonnenberg officiating . Guests may follow for burial at Riverside Cemetery or go directly to Sam and Louie's directly after the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to .
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019