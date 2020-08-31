Karla Jo Kroeker, 75 of Monument, CO went home to Heaven on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020. She left this world while at home, with her family by her side. Visitation and family to receive friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 4 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Celebration of Karla's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Stoneham. Karla Jo Willich Kroeker entered physical life on May 13th, 1945. Thirteen days later she was adopted by her loving parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Willich. Her father was a rancher, and her mother a school teacher. Karla and her brother, David, enjoyed ranch life, riding horses, working cattle, and growing various crops. Karla graduated from Stoneham High School in 1963. She attended Northeastern Jr. College in Sterling, Colorado. Karla entered eternal life in the fall quarter of 1964 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Later at NJC she met the love of her life, Phillip. They were married on June 4th, 1967. After graduating from college, Karla worked as an elementary school teacher, and Phillip was stationed at Fort Carson Army Base in Colorado Springs before receiving orders to serve in Vietnam. Phillip returned safely from the war, and they had two beloved children, a son Kendell in 1972, and daughter Krystal in 1975. After their children were born, they bought their family home in Monument, Colorado. Karla left her career in education and began running a home based Shaklee business, which gave her the freedom to dedicate her time and energy to her family. She was a "hands-on" classroom mom to her children; going to every field trip, band concert, and sporting event. Karla never missed an opportunity to shower her family with grace and love. Seventeen years ago, Karla discovered and met her biological twin sisters, Madelyn and Marilyn, and instantly formed a sisterly bond that grew and lasted until her passing. Karla was a person of great Christian faith; her love for the Lord was boundless and unmistakable. She led a local high school bible study group for over 28 years and was a member of Cathedral Rock Church in Monument, Colorado. A founding member of Sunrise Republican Women, Karla served in various leadership roles, contributing her wit, humor, and occasional sass to their skits and events. Karla loved to decorate floats for the Monument 4th of July parade and was always wearing a smile on her face with flag in her hand. She was a dedicated and faithful patriot. Karla loved to read, work in her yard, and, most of all, spend time with her four grandsons. She found joy in every aspect of life; her zeal was contagious. Karla leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 53 years Phillip, son Kendell and his wife Christy, daughter Krystal and her husband Bill, brother David, sisters Madelyn and Marilyn, and grandsons Joshua, Daniel, Liam, and Evan. Karla will live forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cru (formerly known as Campus Crusade for Christ) or Cathedral Rock Church in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

