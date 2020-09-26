1/1
Katherine Mollohan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine G. Mollohan, 103, entered into eternal life with Jesus on February 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Sterling, CO. She was born on April 28, 1916, to Henry and Henrietta (Marks) Grauberger and lived her entire life in Logan County, CO. She was a life member of the LeRoy UM Church; she attended New Haven grade school and graduated in 1934 from Harding High School. In June, 1934 she married Duff Mollohan and to that union was blessed with four children; Ellen, Bonnie, Donna, and Marlen. Katherine was an active member of the United Methodist Women's Organization and the Hello Neighbor Club. Her passion was her flower garden, candle making, genealogy and attending AHSGR meetings and conventions. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duff in 1986, her father in 1944, Mother in 1987 and her siblings, sister Clara in 1968, brothers Reuben in 1940, Wesley in 2002, and Roy in 2005. She is survived by three daughters: Ellen (Bob) Rice, Cedaredge, CO; Bonnie (Denny) Hunt, South Jordan, UT; Donna (Gordon) Sonnenberg, Sterling, CO; and son Marlen (Maureen Rodger) Mollohan, Aurora, CO. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 36 great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Katherine's name to the LeRoy Community Church or the Logan County 4-H Foundations care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved