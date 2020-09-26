Katherine Mollohan

Katherine G. Mollohan, 103, entered into eternal life with Jesus on February 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Sterling, CO. She was born on April 28, 1916, to Henry and Henrietta (Marks) Grauberger and lived her entire life in Logan County, CO. She was a life member of the LeRoy UM Church; she attended New Haven grade school and graduated in 1934 from Harding High School. In June, 1934 she married Duff Mollohan and to that union was blessed with four children; Ellen, Bonnie, Donna, and Marlen. Katherine was an active member of the United Methodist Women's Organization and the Hello Neighbor Club. Her passion was her flower garden, candle making, genealogy and attending AHSGR meetings and conventions. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duff in 1986, her father in 1944, Mother in 1987 and her siblings, sister Clara in 1968, brothers Reuben in 1940, Wesley in 2002, and Roy in 2005. She is survived by three daughters: Ellen (Bob) Rice, Cedaredge, CO; Bonnie (Denny) Hunt, South Jordan, UT; Donna (Gordon) Sonnenberg, Sterling, CO; and son Marlen (Maureen Rodger) Mollohan, Aurora, CO. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 36 great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Katherine's name to the LeRoy Community Church or the Logan County 4-H Foundations care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store