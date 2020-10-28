1/1
Katherine Rinaldo
Katherine (Frank) Rinaldo passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 9:30 am Wednesday, November 4th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 am with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Katherine was born February 20, 1924 in Sterling, CO to John and Katherine Lauer Frank. In 1943, she married Joe L. Rinaldo. She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Katherine received her schooling locally to 9th grade including Dillon School, 4 years at St. Anthony, and graduated from Padroni School. Katherine was a homemaker and she was a loving mother and grandmother. She and Joe had two sons Joseph L. (Bud) Rinaldo and Robert (Bob) Rinaldo. Katherine especially enjoyed time with family and friends, bingo and dances. She is survived by sons Bud and wife Dianne of Grand Junction, CO, Bob and wife Joleen of Sterling, CO. Grandchildren: Tyler Rinaldo of Larkspur, CO, Dan Rinaldo of Elko, Nevada, Debi Rinaldo of Grand Junction, CO, Brian Rinaldo and wife Erin of Sterling, CO, Kimberly Way and husband Jordan of Fort Collins, CO, Great-Grandchildren: Tanner and Tucker Rinaldo of Larkspur, CO, Jesse Rinaldo of Elko, Nevada, Kya Benbough and husband Camron of Spring Creek, Nevada, Jordan Salazar and wife Jordan of Elko, Nevada, Aaron Salazar of Grand Junction, CO and Madalynn Rinaldo of Sterling, CO, Great-Great-Grandchildren: Joseph Salazar, Jealynn Salazar and Asher Benbough, one sibling Ann Rodekohr of Cheyenne, WY. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband Joe, parents John and Katherine Frank, 8 siblings: Jim, Betty, Joe, Molly, John, Al, Jake and Mae. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Katherine Rinaldo Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
