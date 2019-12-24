|
Kathleen "Kathy" (Flahive) Mayfield 61, of Sterling, Colorado passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Sterling Living Center surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Deacon Ronald Michieli officiating. Kathleen was born on June 28, 1958 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Frank and JoAnne (Markham) Flahive. She attended Campbell Elementary School and graduated from Sterling High School and Northeastern Junior College with an Associates degree in early education. Kathy worked at Logan County Hospital, NJC Day Care, was a local apartment property Manager and lastly, she worked at Walmart until she had to retire due to her health. Kathy married John Mayfield in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 1991. Kathy enjoyed being involved with Sterling Miracle Players, was an avid Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also loved John Denver. She is preceded in death by her father Frank Flahive, brother Kevin Flahive and son Christian. Kathy is survived by her husband of 28 years, John Mayfield; children Kelsey Mayfield and Alycia Mayfield; mother JoAnne Flahive; siblings Cindi and Scott Sobel, Faye Ann Healy, Roger and Katherine Flahive, Sheila and Richard Flahive-Foro, Jim and Kim Flahive, Marybeth and Joe Skerjanec, Ryan and Cindy Flahive; mother-in-law Betty Townsend father-in-law Don Mayfield and sisters-in-law Donna George and Joey Richard, Carrie and Rick Pesek, Joann Mayfield and Lu and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the Kathleen Mayfield Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019