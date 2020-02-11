|
Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Rodine, 75 of Sterling passed away Thursday February 6, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 6:00 pm, Friday, February 14 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 15 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Kathleen was born May 19, 1944 in Denver, Colorado to Edward Richard Bird and Eva Lillian (Silcott) Bird. She attended school in Denver at East High. Kathy met Thomas Wayne Rodine and they were married on August 1, 1969 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Kathy was involved in many activities including bowling, playing softball and serving on the PAC committee and PTO. She was an active 4-H leader and a boy scout leader. Kathy was the co-owner of Rodine Communications. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathy also enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking, sewing and reading. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jimmy Bird. Kathy is survived by her husband Tom; children: Bob Benoit, Doug Benoit, Eddie Benoit, Shelly Zentz and husband Daren, Chad Rodine and wife Heather and Mark Rodine and wife Jennifer, 12 Grandchildren; great-grandson Chase Benoit and sister Linda King and husband Dick. Contributions may be made to Kathleen Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 11, 2020