Kathryn Margaret (Leffler) Debus, 86, a longtime resident of Haxtun, CO, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Haxtun. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Haxtun Berean Bible Church at 10:00 am with Pastor Eric Wait officiating. Kathryn was born on August 20, 1933 at her parents' home in Greeley, CO to Carl and Hattie Eisenach Leffler. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1951. On August 2, 1959, she married Arlen Debus of Crook, CO, at St. Paul's Congregational Church in Greeley. They would have been married 61 years this coming August. To this union, three daughters were born: Marsha in 1960, Janette in 1962, and Colleen in 1963. They began their married life in Wauneta, NE and in 1961 they moved to the family homestead in Crook, CO. She was a very loving and dedicated wife and mother, raising their daughters and working alongside Arlen on the family farm. In 1976, the family relocated to Haxtun. Kathryn loved to bake, sew, read, needlepoint, and play cards with friends and family. She was a very tenderhearted person who had a warm and friendly personality and easily made friends with everyone she came in contact with. Her family was the joy of her life and many Sundays the family was around her dinner table. Her grandchildren were her highlight and very often she could be found attending their activities and spending as much time with them as she could. She loved to spoil them with her hugs, kisses, and cookies. She and Arlen hosted three high school exchange students from Mexico, becoming very close to Alex, Jorge and Oscar. She and Arlen loved to travel, taking as many road trips as they could including a trip to Mexico to meet their exchange students' families. In February of 2002, she and Arlen took a family trip with all of their children and grandchildren to Disneyland. Three months later in May, Kathryn suffered a massive stroke leaving her a paraplegic. In January 2013, Kathryn's health declined making it necessary for her to live her remaining days at the Haxtun Extended Care Unit. She and Arlen spent her final days together at the ECU. Kathryn will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all who knew her. Kathryn never got the joy of meeting her newest great-grand daughter who was born in March. Kathryn is survived by loving husband Arlen of 60 years, daughters Marsha Hagemeyer (Dennis) of Haxtun; Janette Michel (Gary) of Atwood, CO; Colleen Lockwood (Rick) of Haxtun; grandchildren Alison Michel of Atwood, CO; Jordan Hagemeyer (Taylor) of Sidney, NE; Andrew Michel of Atwood, CO; Kaitlin Hiller (Kirk) of Haxtun, Karci Mattson (Geoff) of Grand Junction, CO; great grandchildren Palmer Brooke and Ian Hagemeyer of Sidney, NE and Hallie Hiller of Haxtun; sister-in-law Betty Norden (Roy) of Ft. Collins, CO, brother-in-law Art Debus (Judy) of Sterling, CO; brother-in-law Walter Amen of Iliff, CO; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Hattie Leffler; her brother Maurice Leffler; sisters Louise Amen and Mary Kissler and brother-in-law Roland Kissler. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Debus' honor to the American Stroke Association
. Baucke Funeral Home and Monuments are in charge of arrangements.