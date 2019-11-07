|
Kay Laree Lewis, 76, of Black Hawk, SD passed away November 4, 2019 at Regional Hospice Care in Sturgis, SD after a short illness. Family was by her side the entire time. Her final days were with song, laughter, and stories along with family and friends visiting. She was born February 17, 1943 to Arthur Anderson and Naomi Curtis in Sterling, Colorado. She graduated high school in 1962 at Fleming, CO. After graduation she moved to Denver where she met the love of her life. Kay and Robert (Bob) Lewis met at a party in 1962, which Robert "crashed". Their eyes met across the dance floor and they danced together for several songs. His attempt to charm her was rebuffed for a couple months but she eventually agreed to date him and three months later they were married on February 14, 1963. They resided in the Denver area before eventually moving to Rapid City, SD. Kay and Bob have two daughters, Colette (Dale) Shenuk and Rhonda (Marty) Schild. Although their marriage wasn't always a story book fairytale their love is deep and strong, even more then their stubbornness. Through the years there has been tons of laughter, dancing, and singing. Despite neither having a singing voice, they did so with gusto! Kay had several interests. She was an accomplished artist and painted some beautiful works of art. Which she even won a few awards in art shows. Her love of all flowers is very well known. For most of her life she has had numerous flower beds. But her real joy in life has been, family. Her love of friends and family has been widespread with grandchildren at the top of her list. Ashli Lewis, Brendon White, Hali Jolley, Marc White, and Kassandra Shenuk brought so much happiness to her life, along with a great grandson, Corey (Pip) Silvernagel. Kay is preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil and Clara Manley; father, Arthur Anderson; mother, Naomi Curtis; stepfather, Everett Curtis; brothers, Steve, Dick, Timmy, and Larry Curtis; and special aunt, Janice Koenig. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, five grandchildren, one great grandchild; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 am at The Outlaw Bar, 616 5th Ave, Belle Fourche, SD 57717, where a lunch, music, stories, and laughter will be shared. Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 7, 2019