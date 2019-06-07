|
|
Keith Prinsloo, 15, of Sterling passed away Tue., June 4, 2019 in Sterling, CO. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Sterling High School Auditorium, with Pastor James Nash officiating. Keith was born May 12, 2004 in Wheatridge, CO to Andries Prinsloo and Chantel (LeVasseur) Lotman. Keith was an incoming sophomore at SHS, and was enrolling at NJC this fall to work on his associate's degree. He enjoyed tutoring math students at SMS, loved to mow lawns, serviced lawn mowers and sold baked goods, he found all kinds of ways to earn money. Keith was in SHS Band, a Lions Club Outstanding Student, and got 1st place 2 years in a row at NJC's Math and Science Contest in Critical Thinking. Keith was passionate about Astronomy; he loved researching the galaxy, black holes, and subatomic particles. He loved math and dreamt of being a Astrophysicist. Keith also loved building and making things. He liked assembling workout equipment, and crocheting baby blankets for friends and family. His friends loved his massages when they had muscle aches. He loved playing Xbox with friends, collecting playing cards, making YouTube videos, wrestling and playing basketball. Keith was a very smart, kind and loving person and could accomplish anything he put his mind too. Keith is survived by his mother and step-father Chantel and Steve Lotman, father and step-mother Andries and Cherie Prinsloo; siblings Aurora LeVasseur of Sterling, Raymond Prinsloo of Sterling, April Lotman of Sterling, Robert Lotman of California, and Lily Desjarin of Northglen, CO. Grandparents Tanya and Lani LeVasseur of Sterling, Jamie and Bev Gentz of Sterling, Wayne and Annette Lotman of Sterling, Engela Pretorious of South Africa, and Annette and Mario Desjardin of Westminster, CO; Great Grandparents Connie May of Sterling and Beverly LeVasseur of Kansas; many aunts, uncles cousins and many special family friends. He was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents Jim May, Susan Van der Westuizen, and Andries Van der Westuizen. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sterling High School Band, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 7, 2019