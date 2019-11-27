|
Keith Wayne Lick was born on February 14, 1934 to Albert and Bessie (McPeak) Lick in Hunter, Kansas. He passed away on November 20, 2019 in Haxtun, Colorado. Keith served his country in the US Army from 1953 - 1955. On August 14, 1955 he married Betty McCune and to this union four sons were born, Tim, Doug, Art and Correy. Keith spent 45 years in education. His first job was from 1958 - 1960 in Lewellen, NE. From 1960 - 2005 he was involved with the Haxtun School District. At Haxtun he was a history teacher and at various times he was a track coach, football coach, basketball coach, and athletic director. He loved all of the sports but his favorite was track and field. He retired from teaching in 2001 and then retired as the athletic director in 2005. Keith was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Haxtun since 1960. He loved to golf and definitely passed that love to his sons. He coached 4 state championship track teams, 2 boys and 2 girls. He was also an assistant coach for 4 state championship football teams. He was inducted into the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1997. Keith is survived by his wife - Betty Son - Tim Lick wife Emily, Yakima, Washington Grandson - Kevin Lick, Yakima, Washington, Granddaughter Kim Lick, Yakima, Washington Son - Doug Lick wife Cindy, Greeley, Colorado Son - Art Lick wife Diane, Lakewood, Colorado Son - Correy Lick wife Jamie, Greeley, Colorado along with many other relatives and friends. Keith was preceded in death by his father - Albert Lick, Mother - Bessie Lick (McPeak), Sister - Ruby Quade, Brothers - George Lick, Clifford Lick, and Dale Lick. At Keith's request, a memorial service will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Haxtun, Colorado. The memorial service is scheduled on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 am with minister, Larry Dye officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at the Haxtun Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Keith's name to the â"... Baucke Funeral Home, 128 South Ash, Yuma, CO 80759. You can also go to alz.org and search Keith Lick and donate through the website or send a check directly to , P.O. Box 96011 in Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 27, 2019