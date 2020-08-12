1/
Kelburn Paul Headley
Kelburn Paul Headley passed away on July 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. A funeral service was held on July 21, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton, Colorado and interment at Fairview Cemetery in Brighton, Colorado. Paul was born in Sterling, Colorado on May 9, 1942 to Kelburn L. and Opal Mae(Nab) Headley. He worked most of his adult life as a master electrician and retired from the Aurora Public School District. He liked to go to car shows and watch the Broncos. He is survived by his son Kelly (Joy) of Sterling; daughter Karri (Mark) Stapp of Cozad, Nebraska; son Paul; and daughter Hollie (Nate) of Denver; five grandchildren: Alicia Job, Savannah Stapp, Morgan Headley, Hailee Nelsen and Jayda Romero; and two great-grandchildren: McKenna and Richard Job; sister Mary Mae Hawrylyshyn; brother Ronnie, Marvin (Karen), Terry (Jeanne), Melvin Kruse and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Those who preceded him in death are his parents, wife Charlene, daughter Kristi, and a brother Allen.

Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 12, 2020.
