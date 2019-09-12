|
Kenneth Woodson Horner, 93, of Sterling, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. At Ken's request, no memorial service will be held. Kenneth was born November 25, 1925 in Sterling, Colorado to Jack and Bess Horner. Immediately upon graduation from Sterling High School, Ken spent four years in the United States Navy. After returning home, he became a member of the first-ever football team at Northeastern Junior College. He graduated in 1947 and went on to attend the University of Northern Colorado. He married Joan Webb on August 29, 1948 and, soon thereafter, they made their home in Portland, Oregon where Ken worked for the Remington Rand Corporation. He later worked for Prairie Publishing in Casper, Wyoming before returning to Sterling in 1966. The remainder of his career was spent working for the Journal Office Supply Company where he ultimately became a minority partner. Ken had many hobbies and interests. He was an avid golfer and a member of both the Sterling Country Club and Riverview Golf Course, a past Commander of the American Legion, and a member of the Sterling Elks Lodge. Woodworking and furniture building, making golf clubs, writing, and photographing historic buildings, wildlife, and prairie scenes in Northeast Colorado were other favorite pastimes. He also created a few books documenting information about various locations and people in Northeast Colorado. Ken especially enjoyed road trips on his Suzuki motorcycle, which he rode until the age of ninety. Perhaps his greatest passion was creation of the Nell Propst Northeast Colorado Local History Contest, in collaboration with Frank and Gloria Walsh, who graciously provided funding for the project. Ken traveled to every high school in the six counties of Northeast Colorado, speaking with educators and students to encourage an interest in Northeast Colorado history. Thanks to Ken's vision, the competition has grown dramatically over the past ten years and continues today. Ken is survived by a son and four daughters: James Horner (Cinthia) of Sterling, CO; Michal Rhodus (Keith) of St. Petersburg, FL; Pat Pilkington of Windsor, CO; Kim Hager (Mike) of Eaton, CO; and Kelly Jenkins (Mike) of Basalt, CO; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Bess Horner; his wife, Joan Horner; and his brother, Jack (Champ) Horner. Contributions may be made, in Ken's memory, to the Sterling Community Fund, P.O. Box 11, Sterling, CO, 80751. Please make checks payable to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and write "Sterling Community Fund" in the memo line. Donations may also be made online at nocofoundation.org/Sterling.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019