Kenneth "Ken" James Buchanan, 66, of Sterling, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Sterling. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9th at Tennant Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 10th at Tennant Funeral Home at 10:30am with Reverend Dee Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Kenneth was born July 3, 1953, in Sterling to Harvey & Betty (Marquis) Geu. He grew up most of his life in Sterling. He attended grade school at Pantell School in Sterling, Green Acres in Fort Morgan, and Eastside in McCook, NE. He attended Junior High in Sterling. Ken worked at Tower Garage for Bill Naugle. Bill Naugle became a father figure for Ken and his brother Ed, as they had lost their father Harvey Geu when they were young. Bill and his wife Dina took the boys in as family. Ken joined the army in 1970 and served 2 tours. He was stationed in Missouri, Massachusetts, 2 tours in Vietnam, and finished in Junction City, Kansas. He returned to Sterling in 1975. On December 19, 1970 Ken married Dianna Finch in Sterling. They welcomed son Michael on March 30, 1972. Ken worked on oil rigs and was a truck driver for several years. His last job was as a medical carrier which he did for 17 years. Ken lost his beloved wife Dianna on June 10, 2003 to cancer but before her passing you rarely saw Ken without Di and vice versa, unless they were at work. Ken and Di along with their son Michael enjoyed camping together and having coffee together, that was their highlight. Ken is survived by his son Michael Buchanan, brother Ed Buchanan and wife Pauline of Kelseyville, CA, sister Pat Buchanan of Sterling, brother Lee Geu of Sterling, several nieces and nephews, several cousins, special friends Mike Speaker, Glen Naugle, Dave Wilhite, Dennis Hielscher, Willy Williams, Howard Bradley, and Sherry Schlesier. He was preceded in death by wife Dianna, mother Betty Geu, father Harvey Geu, grandparents Joseph and Cora Marquis, father-in-law Merlin Finch, and mother-in-law Ruth Grover. Memorials can be made to the Kenneth Buchanan Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Brenda Taylor
Friend
