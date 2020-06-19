Kenneth V. "Vernie" McEndaffer, 86, of Stoneham, Colorado, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at EbenEzer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colorado. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball, NE with Pastor Kenneth Mars officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow the memorial service at Kimball Cemetery 3426 Rd 39, Kimball, NE. Funeral viewing for friends and family will take place at Cantrell Funeral Home on 609 S Walnut St, Kimball, NE Friday, June 19th from 1:00 until 6:00 pm. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to leave messages and condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to the Kenneth McEndaffer Memorial Fund. The services for Kenneth have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

