|
|
Kevin Lee Griffee, 56 a longtime Sterling resident, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be held from 2-7 pm, Sunday, July 7 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7 pm. A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 8 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Edith Mack officiating. Kevin will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, Oklahoma on Thursday, July 11. Kevin was born June 12, 1963 in Hobart, OK to Lee Owen and Darlene Irene (Walker) Griffee. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton, OK in 1981, where he excelled on the debate team. Kevin started working for Safeway Food Stores at 16 years of age in Lawton, OK and he worked his way up to assistant manager in 6 yrs and remained for 12 more years. He continued his career with Loves convenient stores as store manager for about 4 years. On July 3, 2001, Kevin joined Colorado Retail Ventures Services (CRVS) as President and CEO. Beginning with only 2 stores, he guided CRVS to a thriving 13 store business. He was very gratified with his accomplishments and how his hard work had grown CRVS. Kevin was most proud of his family. He attended all of his grandkids scholastic functions. Kevin put all of his love and dedication to his family as a devoted father, grandfather, and husband. Kevin enjoyed traveling, cooking, and camping. His home improvement projects were always ongoing and he was constantly planning more. There never was a more devoted fan to the University of Oklahoma than Kevin Griffee and he never missed an OU football game. He enjoyed other sports as well, particularly golf. Kevin had a spontaneous wit and made friends easily. He was generous to a fault and a tireless worker, who helped anyone in need and wanted nothing in return. His favorite holidays were July 4 th and his birthday. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Jack and Irene Tyler of Lawton, OK and Lee and Donna Griffee of Elk City, OK. He is also survived by his wife Jenna; daughters Stacie and Ray Shirley, Kandi and Dusty Bell both of Lawton, OK, Brandi and Jose Borrego of Sterling, CO; son Kevin Lee Griffee, II of Lawton, OK; stepchildren Lyndon Ingram, Christian and Kaitlyn Fees of Sterling, CO; siblings Regina and Mark Logan of Peoria, AZ, Wesley and Shannon Griffee and Tina and Jamie Sorrells of Lawton, OK; step brothers Donnie and Barbara Shirey of Tulsa, OK and Kenny and Cathy Shirey of Elk City, OK and numerous grandchildren, who loved him as deeply as he did them. Contributions may be made in Kevin's name to the American Diabetes Associatio in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 6, 2019