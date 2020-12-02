Surrounded by her family, Kimberly Mari went home with the angels on December 1, 2020. They offered her hand to Jesus and he carried her home. Visitation will be held from 3pm-6pm on Thursday December 3rd at Tennant Funeral Home. Private family Rosary and Mass will be Friday December 4th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling, Colorado. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Father Herman and Deacon Ron will be celebrating. Services will be live streamed at facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes starting at 2:00pm on Dec. 4th. Kimberly blessed our lives when she was born on November 13, 1970 to the most loving parents, John and Barbara Mari. Kimberly has brought her family so much laughter and joy for 50 years. She has blessed us all in so many ways throughout her full and extraordinary life. As a child, Kimberly began school at Harts and had always been blessed with caring, kind, and wonderful teachers and friends. She then attended Sexon Elementary where many friendships were developed. She attended the W.E.S. Program at Sterling High School where she graduated in 1992. While in the W.E.S. Program she found her artistic taste in woodworking; she made several beautiful projects including planters, snowmen, and carousels that were sold within the community to benefit the program. Additionally, she did ceramics and had a few award-winning paintings. She also found a love in sports, especially basketball where she was the girls' basketball honorary manager. She loved sitting on the bench with the team and cheering them on. They all made her feel welcome and she loved shooting hoops and practicing with them. She could really knock down her free throws. She loved helping out Coach Frye and Coach Parker in the Tiger Den. Darrel later became her Special Olympics
basketball coach and great friend. She had a long list of accomplishments and achievements which she took great pride in throughout her lifetime. In Special Olympics
she loved basketball, she also competed in bowling, track and field, and bocce. She found great joy participating in these activities, and they allowed her to develop many lifelong friendships along the way. She had many fans as well, including the Knights of Columbus and the police and fire department, who challenged her and her teammates to several competitions over the years. The "Battles Against the Badges" was always an entertaining, eventful competition. Her family were her biggest fans and were always there to support her and cheer her on. They were all so proud of Kimmy and her courageous efforts, caring demeanor, radiant smiles, contagious laughter, and plenty of hugs to go around. She also loved her music, especially the New Kids on the Block. She could listen to them for an endless number of hours. She enjoyed all kinds of dances which were often centered around holiday festivities. Many were hosted by NECSDD and the Elks Club. She often needed to be removed from the floor at the end of the party, continuing to dance long after the music had stopped. She didn't care who she danced with or who was watching, she was always in the center of the dance floor putting on a show with a big smile on her face. Over the last few years, she has enjoyed attending the Tim Tebow Night to Shine dances with her friends and family. She loved to get all dressed up, get her hair done, and especially having her nails done in unique and dazzling designs. It truly was her night to shine. Kimmy was a bright light in the lives of her family and friends. She was our sunshine, and her radiant love and beauty will not be forgotten. Her memory will live in our hearts and minds forever. She was ornery and sweet at the same time and always kept us laughing. She touched the lives of so many and filled everyone she met with happiness, love, and delight. The stack of birthday cards she recently received celebrating her 50th birthday is a testament to that. She is survived by her loving mother and best friend of 50 beautiful years. Together they shared many memories, and their love is insurmountable. Her sister, Kristy Chavez (Jeff), niece and nephews: Kylie Chavez, Andrew Mari, Michael Chavez, and Austin Chavez, loving Godparents Paula Livingston and George Ertle. As well as, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who were all very special to her. Additionally, many caring and compassionate caregivers and special friends from Special Olympics
, Logan Center, Duffield Center, and Adams Circle. She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Mari, several aunts and uncles, and her grandparents. The family would suggest donations to our local Special Olympics
, St. Anthony's Church, or to the Kimberly Mari Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.