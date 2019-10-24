|
Larry "Buck" Eugene Batman, 71 passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Iliff, CO at his home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of Buck's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday October 28 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Bryan Kroeger officiating. Larry was born October 9, 1948 in Denver, CO to Bernard Maurice and Bonnie Elizabeth (Erickson) Batman. Buck graduated from Laverne High School in Laverne, OK and attended Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, OK. He worked many years as a civil engineer and as a certified water/sewer engineer. Later he pursued a career in the insurance business as a financial advisor and then as a land surveyor. Buck married Karen LaRue Owens on December 24, 1968 in Laverne, OK. Buck was a longtime member of Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees), Pikes Peak Model A Ford Club, Brothers of the Third Wheel, Model A Ford Club of America, and Who's, Who in America. He was also a JCI Senator. Buck's hobbies including Model A Fords, model railroads, leather craft, fishing, hunting and trikes. Buck is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Bonnie. Buck is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters Brenda Moak and husband David of Hamilton, OH and Bridgett Batman of Clearwater, FL; grand-daughters Courtney Jae Moak of Midway, KY and Tiffany Lenae Cantu of Clearwater, FL; sisters Donna Hemme and husband Ed of Durango, CO, Rebecca Batman-Gray of Paris, TX and Christine Mize and husband Ron of Portland, OR; brother Kerry Lee Batman and wife Jaylene of Ashland, KS; uncle J.D. Batman and wife Freda of Medill, OK and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to Pikes Peak Model A Club or National Little Britches Rodeo Association Scholarship Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 24, 2019