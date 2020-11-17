Charles Lawrence (Larry) Coats,92, was born September 7, 1928 in the Busse Hospital, Sterling, CO. His adventure on Earth came to end on November 12 ,2020. Larry will be remembered for his love of family, genuine interest in others, passion for history, intelligent humor, and his ability to share his optimistic outlook on life. Larry was a lifelong member of the Willard Methodist Church. He served his country as a Sergeant First Class at the European Headquarters in Germany. After the military, Larry attended CU; then attained an Education Degree, from Colorado Teacher's College in Greeley. Larry signed on as a salesman at Vehnor Motors after college. He enjoyed the work, so he purchased Kelly's Used Cars. He sold Kelly's and went to work at Holloways, ending his career at M & M Auto Sales. Larry met Nina in Sterling, where Lutheran Homes sent her to work as a Medical Technologist. The couple entered their 64 year union in Fargo North Dakota on January 14, 1956. Their first home was in Sterling; in 1965, they moved to the family home in Willard, Colorado. Nina and Larry traveled after retirement; their children joked; two days home to do laundry, pay bills, and they're off for another month. The past few years, travel remained closer to home. Larry enjoyed their summer home at Lake McConaughy and hitting the casinos. Weekends with family, meals out, cards, dominoes, and people to chat with were happy times. Larry was preceded in death by: his parents Charlie and Kittie Coats, his siblings: Lewis Coats, J.B. Coats, and Glady's/Ralph Grimm. In-Laws: Lloyd/Lydia Linke and Brother-in-Law Harold Linke. Larry is survived by his wife Nina Coats, his children Brad/Lesia Coats of Willard, Kitty/Steve Orchard of Highlands Ranch, and Charles/Jyl Coats of Merino. Grandchildren: Amanda/Cameron Baros of Pueblo, Cynthia/Andrew Jarzabek of Phoenix, Adam/Allie Orchard of Highlands Ranch, Ben Coats of Fort Collins, Alee/Nate Noe of Merino and 8 great grandchildren. Sister-in-Laws: Diane Linke/Bismark, SD, Shirley Coats, Stuart, FL and Shirley/Jim Grindberg, West McDonald Lake, MN. Memorials Contributions to: Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes. Acknowledging the pandemic, a private family ceremony will be held at the Willard Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store