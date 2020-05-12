Larry Hartman
1937 - 2020
Larry D. Hartman, 83, of Sterling passed away at home Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Sterling. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Larry was born on April 9, 1937 in Columbia City to Rachel and Herbert Hartman. He operated several motels for over 20 years. On August 25, 1957, he married Rosalie Barnhart in Columbia City, Indiana. They were married for 53 years until her passing in 2011. Larry is survived by his daughter Ginger (David) Work; son Clay (Leigh) Hartman; 3 grandchildren: Cassia (Steven) Freeland, Nyssa (Damon) Vine, Luke Hartman; 3 great-grandchildren: Sam and Bre Freeland, Sloane Vine; brother Dal Hartman; his partner of 8 years Sandy Proctor; her daughters Tami (Alan) Jones and Valeria Grilli; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosalie; siblings Bud, Bob, Evelyn, Betty, Don, and Jack.

Published in Journal Advocate on May 12, 2020.
