Larry Segelke
1941 - 2020
Larry Allen Segelke, 79 of Sterling, Colorado passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Per Larry's request, no services will be held. Larry was born March 25, 1941 in Sidney, Nebraska to Harry and Martha (Braach) Segelke. He was the owner of S & S Drywall. He is preceded in death by son Bryon Segelke; parents Harry and Martha; siblings, Bill, Harold, Arlo and Dorthy and 1 grandchild. Larry is survived by his companion of 41 wonderful years, Judy Sandoval; children Lavon Hajek and spouse Johnny of Sidney, NE; David Segelke and spouse Wendy of Tooele, UT, Greg Segelke and spouse Heather of Anthem, AZ, Jolynn Segelke and spouse Steve of Hastings, NE and Jerry Sandoval and spouse Erin of Sterling, CO; grandchildren Amanda, Riley, Shelbi, Dillon, Celeste, Natasha, Bryant, Brody, Kimber, Okley, Brock, and Sydni; 8 great-grandchildren and siblings Richard, Nancy and Sharron. Memorials may be made to Larry Segelke Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Jul. 2, 2020.
