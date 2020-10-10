Laurel Williams

Laurel Adelaide Williams, a long time Fleming resident, passed away in Sterling, CO on Wednesday, October 7 at the age of 96. An inurnment service will be held for her on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 10:30 A.M. at the LeRoy Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Jodie Harless. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing, and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or umbrellas and seat themselves where they are comfortable. Laurel was born on February 11, 1924 at home in LeRoy, Colorado. She was the daughter of Peter Loos and Idaletta Dreier Loos. Laurel attended school at LeRoy and Highway, where she found her passion for teaching at a very young age. She graduated from New Haven High School in 1941 and later earned her teaching degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1960. Laurel lived in the LeRoy community all of her life with the exception of the years that she was attended college and began her teaching career in Greeley, CO. Laurel married the love of her life, C.N. "Bill" Williams, a World War II serviceman, in Greeley, Colorado on October 5, 1945, and they had four children, sons Donald L. Williams, William S. Williams, John P. Williams, and one daughter, Lou Williams Meadows. Laurel was a teacher for 32 years in schools including Evans Jr. High, Fyffe and Harding one room school houses, and Fleming Elementary, Junior High and High School. She taught every grade and most subjects, but most of her years were spent teaching English, Literature, Speech and Drama at Fleming. There she had the privilege of teaching multiple generations of students until her retirement in 1984. She connected closely with most of her students and many became lifelong friends. After Laurel's husband, Bill, passed away in 1991, Laurel actively traveled with family and friends and proudly stated that she had walked on all seven continents, and included 13 European countries, China, Thailand, Singapore, Egypt, Russia, and Antarctica. She was an active member of many organizations including LeRoy United Methodist Church, LeRoy United Methodist Women, Thursday Study Club, Tri LC, Fleming Library Board, PEO - FS Chapter, F & H Golf Club, and Delta Kappa Gamma and was a volunteer with the Hospital Auxiliary at Sterling Regional Medical Center for 28 years. Her many hobbies included walking two miles each day down the beloved country roads near her farm, travel, bridge, reading, crossword puzzles, entertaining and spending time with her family and multitude of friends. She loved her family and friends deeply and cherished the family farm and her teaching career. She was an amazing daughter, farmer's wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, teacher, friend, volunteer, civic leader and traveler. She faced each situation in her life with a steadfast faith, positive attitude, strong will, grace, a loving heart and a tireless work ethic. She was a wonderful role model for her family and everyone she encountered in her 96 years. She will be greatly missed by all those that loved her. Laurel is survived by her brother, Monte Loos and wife Olivia Loos of Rapid City, SD; son William S. Williams and wife, Kathy Berends Williams of Lakewood, CO; son John P. Williams, and wife, Kari Kincaid Williams, of Gilroy, CA; daughter Lou Williams Meadows and husband, Greg Meadows of Parker, CO. Grandchildren Trevor Williams, Brad Williams, Cameron Williams, Dana Scholl, Patrick Williams, Meryl Codotte, Madison Meadows, Mackenzie Meadows, Logan Williams and Lindsey Williams, in addition to 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in Heaven by her parents, Peter and Letta Loos; sister Dorothy Loos Stevens; brothers James Loos and William Loos; husband C.N. "Bill" Williams; and son Donald L. Williams. Memorial contributions may be made by check to the Laurel Williams Educational Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 408, Fleming, CO 80728. Tennant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store