Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street P.O.Box 1046
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street P.O.Box 1046
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street P.O.Box 1046
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Lawrence Hoppal Obituary
Lawrence Eugene Hoppal, 80 of Sterling passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in Sterling, CO. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14 with family receiving friends from 4 -6 p.m. A Vigil Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 15 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Michael Bodzioch celebrating mass. Lawrence was born October 3, 1938 in Sterling, Colorado to Adam and Mary (Appelhans) Hoppal. He graduated from Iliff High School in 1957 and then worked for many years as a brick mason. Lawrence worked for Harry Propst, John Bowey and Bruce Egger. He later became owner and operator of Larry Hoppal Masonry. Lawrence married Marilyn Marie Mefford on April 18, 1959 in Sterling at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He served 6 years in the Colorado National Guard, was a member of the BPOE Lodge #1336 and the Sterling Country Club. Lawrence enjoyed spending time fishing at Lake McConaughy and loved camping in a cabin in Poudre Canyon with family and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Adam; mother Mary and brothers, Robert and Donald Hoppal. Lawrence is survived by his wife Marilyn; 3 children, Nick A. Hoppal and wife Norma, Torey Rae Boltz and Joy Beth Neiman all of Sterling, CO; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers, Albert Hoppal of Phoenix, AZ and Paul Hoppal of Brighton, CO. Contributions may be made in Lawrence's name to a in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 12, 2019
