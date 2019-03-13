Home

Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street P.O.Box 1046
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Lee Roy Pickering Obituary
Rev. Lee Roy Pickering, 81 of Sterling entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his children and wife. Visitation will be held from 1 pm to 6 pm, Friday, March 15 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16 at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Justin Steimer officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. Pickering was born January 31, 1938 in Amarillo, Texas to O.L. Daley and Mary (Hickenbottom) Pickering. He married the love of his life, Doris Lacey on April 17, 1954 in Plainview, TX. In 1964 Rev. Pickering accepted the Lord as his Savior and was called into the ministry the following year. He and Doris served in full time ministry until 2000 at which time they began evangelism and church planting. While doing evangelism work, Lee Roy and Doris visited six foreign countries, held more than 100 evangelism meetings and he recorded six gospel music albums. In 2005, the Pickering's were instrumental in starting Lighthouse Baptist Church in Sterling. Doris Pickering passed away in 2006. Lee Roy later married Diana Page and the couple continued serving the Lord together until Lee Roy's passing. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris; mother Mary Pickering and father O.L. Daley Pickering. He is survived by sons, David (Cindy) Pickering, Kelly (Patti) Pickering, all of Sterling, and Steve Pickering of Greeley; daughter Keri (Randy) Barton of Sterling; sisters, JoEllen (Rich) Cranford, Mary Linda (Dennis) Jacobs, and Eileen (John) Birdsong; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, PO Box 1567, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019
